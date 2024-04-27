Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 3 | Apr. 27, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN360, TVAS, and BSSW, and SCRIPPS.

The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 lead in the series and are 8-1-1 against the Stars in their last 10 meetings.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game preview

The Dallas Stars, despite ending the regular season with the best record in the Western Conference, are close to exiting the playoffs after suffering consecutive losses to the Golden Knights.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with two goals and two points, while Mason Marchment and Jamie Benn have contributed a goal each.

Defensively, Dallas is conceding an average of 3.50 goals per game. In goal, Jake Oettinger has saved 23 of 25 shots, with a 0-2-0 record in two games, a 3.10 goals-against average and a .850 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights average 3.50 goals per game.

Jack Eichel boasts one goal and three assists for four points, while Jonathan Marchessault has scored two goals and provided an assist. Mark Stone, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl have also contributed a goal each.

Defensively, Vegas allows an average of two goals per game. In the net, Logan Thompson, with a 2-0-0 record, has a 2.00 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage, having saved 20 of the 21 shots he's faced.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Injury report

The Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague is listed as questionable due to a lower-body issue, while Jani Hakanpaa from the Stars won't play due to a similar injury.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Golden Knights have a playoff record of 8-6-0 against the Stars.

In faceoff percentages, Vegas stands at 46.9%, while the Stars lead with 53.1%. Vegas maintains a 66.7% penalty kill rate, while the Stars struggle at 33.3%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Odds and prediction

The Golden Knights have won 31 of 54 games as favorites and 30 of 53 with odds of less than -114.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have secured three wins in nine games as the underdogs.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4-3 Stars

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Eichel to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jason Roberson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Dallas Stars to beat the spread: Yes