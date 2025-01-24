Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Vegas (30-14-4) is coming off a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Thursday. Dallas (29-17-1) is coming off a 2-1 loss to Carolina.

Golden Knights vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Vegas is 12-3-3 all-time against Dallas

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.4 goals per game

Dallas is averaging 3.13 goals per game

Vegas is allowing 2.75 goals per game

The Stars are allowing 2.49 goals per game

The Golden Knights are 12-8-3 on the road

Dallas is 17-7-1 at home

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Vegas is coming off a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Thursday and now plays the second half of a back-to-back. The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel, who has 59 points. Shea Theodore has 43 points, Mark Stone has 41 points, and Tomas Hertl has 37 points.

The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill, who's 18-8-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against the Stars, he's 3-3-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Dallas, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four games, as the Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who's 23-11-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his career against Vegas, Oettinger is 4-2-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .925 SV%.

The Stars are led by Matt Duchene, who has 45 points. Jason Robertson has 42 points, Wyatt Johnston has 37 points and Jamie Benn has 30 points.

Golden Knights vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Vegas is a +124 underdog, while Dallas is a -148 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights are in the second half of a back-to-back as this is a good spot for Dallas to get the win. Vegas will have some tired legs here as Dallas plays well at home.

The Stars should be able to play fast and score early as Dallas will be able to cruise to a lopsided win at home.

Prediction: Stars 4, Golden Knights 2

Golden Knights vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas ML (-142)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Jason Robertson 3+ shots on goal (-120)

