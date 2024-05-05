Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 5th, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Dallas Stars in game 7of the first round.

The Golden Knights started their round one with two back-to-back victories against the Stars, taking a 2-0 lead at the Stars home ice.

The Dallas Stars have since started their remarkable comeback, winning three straight games and taking a rather unexpected 3-2 lead over the team from Vegas. In a must-win game six for the Golden Knights, the side returned to their good form by beating the Central Division leaders to even the series.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Game info

Date and Time : Sunday, May 5th, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 5th, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET Location : American Airlines Center in Dallas

: American Airlines Center in Dallas TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming : Fugo TV, HULU, Sling TV

: Fugo TV, HULU, Sling TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on WPRT 102.5 The Game and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-The Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights will be wondering how they got here given their early 2-0 lead in the series, then almost facing elimination in game six. The side finished one point behind third-placed LA Kings in the Pacific Division who have been eliminated in the first round by the Oilers.

Vegas Golden Knights key players and injuries

Nicolas Hague and Robin Lehner are both sidelined for game seven of round one due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Recent performances from Noah Hanifin, who put on a spectacular shift in game six by scoring a goal, will make him a key player for the Golden Knights heading into game seven.

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-The Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

The Stars would be rather disappointed to be in their current predicament, considering their finish at the top of the Central Division. They will be looking to end their turbulent run of form and defeat the Golden Knights and march onto round two.

Dallas Stars key players and injuries

The Stars see three key players out of contention for their upcoming fixture against the Golden Knights, Jani Hakanpaa, Mason Marchment and Jerad Rosburg are all sidelined due to their ongoing injuries.

Center Wyatt Johnston has been the star of the show for the team from Dallas scoring three goals and providing three assists in the six round one fixtures.