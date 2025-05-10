Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 3 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 10, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET.
Vegas is down 0-2 in the series after losing 5-4 in OT in Game 2.
Golden Knights vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Vegas went 2-2 against Edmonton in the season but is 0-2 in the playoffs
- The Golden Knights averaged 3.34 goals per game
- Edmonton is allowed 2.86 goals per game
- The Oilers are 25-13-3 at home
- Vegas allowed 2.6 goals per game
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
- Vegas is 21-13-7 on the road
Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview
Vegas is down 0-2 in the series, and Game 3 is basically a do-or-die for the Golden Knights. In Game 2, Vegas was led Victor Olofsson who had 2 goals and an assist, Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and an assist, William Karlsson had a goal, and Jack Eichel had 3 assists.
The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .896 SV%. In the playoffs, Hill is 4-4 with a 3.16 GAA and a .874 SV%.
Edmonton, meanwhile, took both games on the road and has a commanding series lead. The Oilers have been dominant since starting Calvin Pickard in the net. He went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Golden Knights, he's 1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .909 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 6-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .888 SV%.
In Game 2, the Oilers had four different goal scorers in Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, and Jake Walman.
Golden Knights vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction
Vegas is a +114 underdog while Edmonton is a -135 favorite, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Golden Knight got early leads in both games, but blew them. Game 3 is practically a do-or-die for Vegas as they can't afford to go down 3-0. Ultimately, look for the Golden Knights to play a complete 60 with their season on the line to get a road win here.
Hill should also play better than he has to get Vegas the win.
Prediction: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 3.
Oilers vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vegas ML (+114)
Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-135)
