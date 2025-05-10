Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 3 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 10, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Ad

Vegas is down 0-2 in the series after losing 5-4 in OT in Game 2.

Golden Knights vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

Vegas went 2-2 against Edmonton in the season but is 0-2 in the playoffs

The Golden Knights averaged 3.34 goals per game

Edmonton is allowed 2.86 goals per game

The Oilers are 25-13-3 at home

Vegas allowed 2.6 goals per game

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Vegas is 21-13-7 on the road

Ad

Trending

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Vegas is down 0-2 in the series, and Game 3 is basically a do-or-die for the Golden Knights. In Game 2, Vegas was led Victor Olofsson who had 2 goals and an assist, Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and an assist, William Karlsson had a goal, and Jack Eichel had 3 assists.

The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 3-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .896 SV%. In the playoffs, Hill is 4-4 with a 3.16 GAA and a .874 SV%.

Ad

Edmonton, meanwhile, took both games on the road and has a commanding series lead. The Oilers have been dominant since starting Calvin Pickard in the net. He went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Golden Knights, he's 1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .909 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 6-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .888 SV%.

In Game 2, the Oilers had four different goal scorers in Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, and Jake Walman.

Ad

Golden Knights vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Vegas is a +114 underdog while Edmonton is a -135 favorite, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Golden Knight got early leads in both games, but blew them. Game 3 is practically a do-or-die for Vegas as they can't afford to go down 3-0. Ultimately, look for the Golden Knights to play a complete 60 with their season on the line to get a road win here.

Ad

Hill should also play better than he has to get Vegas the win.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 3.

Oilers vs Golden Knights: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (+114)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama