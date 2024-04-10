Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 10, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on TNT.

The Vegas Golden Knights are 42-27-8 and eighth in the West. Vegas is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, which was their second straight loss, as the Golden Knights also lost to Arizona 7-4. Before the losing skid, Vegas was on a four-game winning streak.

The Golden Knights are led by Jonathan Marchessault, who has 67 points. Jack Eichel has 63 points; William Karlsson has 55 points, while Chandler Stephenson has 47.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, are 47-24-5 and second in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is coming off a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. The Oilers are on a two-game winning streak.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid, who has 130 points. Leon Draisitl has 102 points. Evan Bouchard has 79 points, while Zach Hyman has 73 points.

Golden Knights vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 1-1 against Edmonton this season with the home team, winning both games.

The Golden Knights are 18-16-6 on the road with a -7 goal differential.

Edmonton is allowing 2.86 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

Vegas is averaging 3.21 goals per game, which ranks 13th.

The Oilers are averaging 3.58 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

The Golden Knights are allowing 2.96 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

Edmonton is 26-8-3 at home with a +55 goal differential.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are +100 underdogs, while the Edmonton Oilers are -120 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Vegas and Edmonton could be a potential playoff preview, as the Oilers are chasing down the Canucks for first place in the Pacific division. The Oilers have been solid at home, but the big question is whether McDavid plays, as he's considered day-to-day.

Vegas is still fighting for their playoff hopes. Expect the Golden Knights to come out strong and get some goals, considering the shaky goaltending of the Oilers. With McDavid questionable, this is a good spot to take Vegas as underdogs.

Prediction: Vegas 5-3 Edmonton

Vegas vs Edmonton: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win +100

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -120

Tip 3: Leon Draisaitl over 2.5 shots on goal -166

Tip 4: Tomas Hertl over 0.5 points -120

