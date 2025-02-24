Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 10:30 p.m. EST. Vegas (34-17-6) is coming off a 3-1 win over Vancouver on Saturday. Los Angeles (30-17-7) is coming off a 5-3 win over Utah on Saturday.

Golden Knights vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats

Vegas is 18-13-3 all-time against Los Angeles

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.28 goals per game

Los Angeles is 18-3-2 at home

Vegas is allowing 2.7 goals per game

The Kings are averaging 2.87 goals per game

The Golden Knights are 14-11-3 on the road

Los Angeles is allowing 2.53 goals per game

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview

Vegas is on a three-game winning streak and is in first place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel who has 69 points, Mark Stone has 49 points, Tomas Hertl has 43 points and Pavel Dorofeyev has 36 points.

The Golden Knights are expected to start Adin Hill who's 21-10-4 with a 2.59 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against Los Angeles, he's 4-3-1 with a 2.40 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 3-1 in its last four and won its first game after the 4 Nations break. The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe who has 46 points, Anze Kopitar has 46 points, Kevin Fiala has 37 points and Alex Laferriere has 31 points.

The Kings are expected to start Darcy Kuemper who's 17-6-6 with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 SV%. In his career against Vegas, he's 7-7-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .928 SV%.

Golden Knights vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

Vegas is a -108 underdog, while Los Angeles is a -112 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Kings have been dominant at home, while Vegas is one of the best teams in the NHL, which makes this a great game. Los Angeles plays well defensively, while both goalies have been stellar so far.

This could go to OT or go at least be competitive throughout the game. We expect Los Angeles to edge out the win as it is dominant at home.

Prediction: Kings 3, Golden Knights 2.

Golden Knights vs Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles ML (-112)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-110)

