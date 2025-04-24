Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of their first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Finals. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Vegas won Game 1 by a score of 4-2, and it was Minnesota who evened up the series with a 5-2 road win.

Golden Knights vs Wild: Head-to-head & key stats

Minnesota went 0-3 against Vegas this season, and is 1-1 in the playoffs

Vegas is allowing 2.6 goals per game

The Wild went 22-17-2 at home

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game

Minnesota is allowing 2.87 goals per game

The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game

Vegas went 21-13-7 on the road

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Preview

Vegas struggled mightily in Game 2 and lost home ice advantage, so the Golden Knights will need to steal a game on the road here. In Game 2, Vegas was led by Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl each had a goal.

The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill, who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 3-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .906 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-1 with a 3.03 GAA and a .833 SV%.

Minnesota, meanwhile, played well in Game 2. The Wild will once again turn to Filip Gustavsson in the net. Gustavsson went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 SV% this season. In his career against Vegas, he's 1-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-1 with a 2.52 GAA and a .914 SV%.

In Game 2, the Wild were led by Kirill Kaprizov who had two goals and an assist, and Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist as Minnesota's best two players stepped up. Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello also scored.

Golden Knights vs Wild: Odds & Prediction

Vegas is a -162 favorite while Minnesota is a +136 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights didn't play well in Game 2 as Vegas started slow. The Golden Knights should be fired up and play much better to start the game and get out to an early lead.

Hill, meanwhile, should play much better than he did in Game 2 for the Golden Knights to get the win.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Wild 2.

Golden Knights vs Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-162)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-18)

Tip 3: Matthew Boldy 3+ shots on goal (-135)

