Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 01, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 on Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Vegas is up 3-2 in the series and can eliminate the Wild on the road on Thursday.
Golden Knights vs Wild: Head-to-head & key stats
- Minnesota went 0-3 against Vegas this season, and is 2-3 in the playoffs
- Vegas is allowing 2.6 goals per game
- The Wild went 22-17-2 at home
- The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game
- Minnesota is allowing 2.87 goals per game
- The Wild are averaging 2.74 goals per game
- Vegas went 21-13-7 on the road
Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Preview
Vegas has won two straight games to take control of the series and can eliminate the Wild on Thursday. In Game 5, the Golden Knights were led by Mark Stone, Brett Howden, and William Karlsson, each had a goal as Vegas won in OT.
The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill, who went 32-13-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Minnesota, he's 3-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .906 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .865 SV%.
Minnesota, meanwhile, is looking to keep the series alive and will need to win at home. In Game 5, the Wild were led by Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal as Minnesota's best players are stepping up.
The Wild will start Filip Gustavsson who went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 SV% this season. In his career against Vegas, he's 1-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .919 SV%.
Golden Knights vs Wild: Odds & Prediction
Vegas is a -166 favorite while Minnesota is a +140 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Golden Knights are the much better team as Vegas should be able to close out the series here.
The Wild have played Vegas tough, but they don't have the depth scoring to compete with Vegas, while Hill has played well, and he will help the Golden Knights get the win.
Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2.
Golden Knights vs Wild: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vegas ML (-166)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)
Tip 3: Tomas Hertl 3+ shots on goal (-110)
