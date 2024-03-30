Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights, 40-25-8 and seventh in the Western Conference, face the 10th-placed 35-28-9 Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Centre on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and HULU.

In its last game on Thursday, Vegas won 4-1 on the road against the Winnipeg Jets, while Minnesota won 3-1 at home over San Jose Sharks on the same day.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild have a GFA of 3.06 and a GAA of 3.17. The team has a power play success rate of 21.3%.

Kirill Kaprizov has emerged as a key contributor with 36 goals and 45 assists, while Joel Eriksson Ek has added to the offensive firepower with 30 goals and 31 assists. Matt Boldy has 25 goals and 33 assists while Mats Zuccarello has provided 45 assists.

In goal, Filip Gustavsson holds a 19-15-4 record, with a 3.10 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .898.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are averaging 3.18 goals per game, with an 18.6% success rate on penalty play opportunities, while they concede 2.92 goals per outing.

Jonathan Marchessault is leading the Golden Knights with 39 goals and 23 assists, followed by William Karlsson with 25 goals and 26 assists. Mark Stone has contributed 16 goals and 37 assists while Jack Eichel has 25 goals and 32 assists.

Logan Thompson is 21-12-5 in goal, with a 2.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Wild: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed 23 times in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Minnesota Wild are 13-6-4 against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.8%, while the Wild have a 47.5%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights have an 80.9% success rate, while the Wild are at 74.5%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Odds and Predictions

Vegas has won 26 of 47 games as the betting favorites. They have gone 23-40 with odds less than -122, giving them a 55.0% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has been listed as the underdogs 36 times and upset their opponents on 11 occasions. Wild has a 10-16 record with odds of +102 or longer, giving them a 49.5% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4 - 2 Wild

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Betting tips

Tip 1: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Eichel can score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Kirill Kaprizov to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Wild to beat the spread: No

