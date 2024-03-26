Vegas Golden Knights vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 26th 2024

The Nashville Predators are 42-25-4 and sixth in the Western Conference. They face the 39-25-7 Vegas Golden Knights at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Nashville won 1-0 at home against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, March 23, while Vegas won its last road game 2-1 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday, March 25.

Expand Tweet

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Game Preview

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.15 goals per game, with an 18.8% success rate on their penalty play opportunities, while they concede 2.92 goals per outing.

Jonathan Marchessault is leading the Golden Knights with 39 goals and 22 assists, and he is followed by William Karlsson with 24 goals and 23 assists. Ivan Barbashev has contributed 15 goals and 24 assists while Anthony Mantha has 21 goals and 16 assists to his name.

Expand Tweet

Adin Hill is 18-10-2 in goal, with a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Meanwhile, the Predators are scoring an average of 3.23 goals per game and conceding 2.90. Their power-play success rate at 20.0%.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 39 goals and 39 assists. Roman Josi has 18 goals and an impressive 54 assists, while Ryan O'Reilly has 24 goals and 34 assists. Gustav Nyquist has 19 goals and 44 assists.

In goal, Juuse Saros holds a season record of 31-21-4, with a 2.73 GAA and a save percentage of .909 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 17 games in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Golden Knights are 10-6-1 against the Predators.

In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.6%, while the Predators have a 50.2%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights have an 80.7% success rate, while the Predators are at 77.0%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Odds and Predictions

Nashville has won 22 of 33 games as the betting favorite this season, and they have won 13 of the 17 games with odds less than -142, giving them a 58.7% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, Vegas has been listed as the underdogs in 24 games this season and has upset their opponents 13 times. Columbus has played six games with odds of +271 or longer and holds a 4-2 record, giving them a 45.2% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Predators 3 - 2 Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Nashville Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Predators to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No.

Tip 3: Filip Forsberg can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jonathan Marchessault to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Nashville Predators Vegas Golden Knights 0 votes View Discussion