Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 17th 2024

The 32-31-4 New Jersey Devils meet the 35-24-7 Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, MAX and SN360.

New Jersey's last match resulted in a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes yesterday, whereas the Vegas Golden Knights aim to recover from a 4-1 road loss against Calgary Flames.

Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Golden Knights average 3.17 goals per game, with a 19.1% success rate on their penalty play opportunities, and defensively, they allow 2.98 goals per game.

Jonathan Marchessault lead the Golden Knights with 37 goals and 21 assists, followed by William Karlsson with 23 goals and 22 assists. Anthony Mantha has contributed with 21 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Adin Hill is 17-9-2 with a 2.60 goals against average and a .917 save percentage, conceding 73 goals on 875 shots faced.

Meanwhile, New Jersey has averaged 3.27 goals per game and conceded 3.46 per outing.

Jesper Bratt has stood out as their top goalscorer with 22 goals and 43 assists, while Jack Hughes has 21 goals and 42 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 21 goals with 30 assists.

In goal, Jake Allen holds a 7-12-3 record, maintaining a 3.57 goals against average and a .895 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 11 times.

The Golden Knights are 6-5 against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.5% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.5%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights have an 80.6%, while the Devils are at 79.5%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and Predictions

This season, Golden Knights has won 20 of 40 games as the betting favorite and holds a record of 14-8 with odds of -166 or lower, giving it a 63.6% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Devils have been listed as the underdog 21 times and the odds the team at +140 or longer, giving the New Jersey a 46.5% chance to win this matchup.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4 - 3 Devils

Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Eichel to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jack Hughes to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes

