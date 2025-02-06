  • home icon
  • Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 6, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 06, 2025 15:42 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

Vegas (31-17-6) is coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders. New Jersey (30-19-6) is coming off a 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Golden Knights vs Devils: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Vegas is 7-2-3 all-time against New Jersey
  • The Devils are averaging 3.07 goals per game
  • Vegas is 12-11-3 on the road
  • New Jersey is allowing 2.5 goals per game
  • The Golden Knights are averaging 3.27 goals per game
  • The Devils are 15-8-4 at home
  • Vegas is allowing 2.76 goals per game
Vegas Golden Knights vs New Jersey Devils: Preview

Vegas is on a four-game losing streak and is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders. The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel who has 66 points, Mark Stone has 47 points, Shea Theodore has 45 points, Tomas Hertl has 41 points and Pavel Dorofeyev has 35 points.

The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who's 19-10-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against New Jersey, he's 1-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .940 SV%.

New Jersey, meanwhile, will start Jake Allen as Jacob Markstrom is injured. Allen is 8-10-1 with a 2.68 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against the Golden Knights, he's 2-4-3 with a 3.43 GAA and a .885 SV%.

The Devils are led by Jack Hughes who has 63 points, Jesper Bratt has 61 points, Nico Hischier has 43 points and Timo Meier has 37 points.

Golden Knights vs Devils: Odds & Prediction

Vegas is -110, while New Jersey is -110 with the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights haven't been playing good hockey as of late, but this is a good spot for Vegas to get back into the win column. New Jersey is without Markstrom who has been a key reason for the Devils' success.

Hill, meanwhile, has been stellar this season as he should limit New Jersey's offense to get a low-scoring win here.

Prediction: Vegas 3, New Jersey 2.

Golden Knights vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-110)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+102)

Tip 3: Jack Eichel 3+ shots on goal (-150)

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
