Vegas Golden Knights vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 11, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Sunday as Vegas (39-19-6) lost 6-5 to the LA Kings while Pittsburgh (25-31-10) is coming off a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats

Vegas is 6-7 all-time against Pittsburgh

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.36 goals per game

The Penguins are 14-13-5 at home

Vegas is allowing 2.73 goals per game

Pittsburgh is averaging 2.81 goals per game

The Golden Knights are 14-12-3 on the road

The Penguins are allowing 3.59 goals per game

Vegas Golden Knights vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

Vegas saw its four-game winning streak snapped by LA. The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel's 77 points. Mark Stone's 56 points, Tomas Hertl's 52 points, Shea Theodore's 48 points and Ivan Barbashev's 41 points.

They are expected to start Adin Hill who is 23-11-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he is 1-1-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .932 SV%.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh snapped its four-game losing streak on Sunday. The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby who has 68 points, Rickard Rakell with 54 points, Bryan Rust with 47 points and Erik Karlsson with 46 points.

They will start Alex Nedeljkovic who is 12-14-5 with a 3.17 GAA and a .891 SV%. In his career against Vegas, he is 1-1 with a 2.14 GAA and a .933 SV%.

Golden Knights vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

Vegas is a -205 favorite while Pittsburgh is a +170 underdog. The over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Golden Knights are coming off a disappointing loss to LA and this is a good spot for them to get back into the win column. The biggest issue for Pittsburgh has been goaltending and defense.

Look for Vegas to start strong and cruise to a win.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5, Penguins 2.

Golden Knights vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (-205)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+170)

Tip 3: Jack Eichel 3+ shots on goal (-155)

