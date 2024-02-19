Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The 31-17-6 Vegas Golden Knights will take on the 15-34-5 San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Monday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.

Vegas suffered a 3-1 loss against the Hurricanes in their last outing, while San Jose comes into the game after a 4-3 defeat against the Blue Jackets.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Game preview

The Sharks have scored 115 goals this season, averaging 2.1 goals per game, and have allowed 203 goals at a rate of 3.8 per game.

Tomas Hertl leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 19 assists, Fabian Zetterlund has contributed 15 goals and 8 assists, while Mikael Granlund contributed 25 assists. In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 9-17-3 record, posting a 3.49 GAA and a .899 SV%.

The Vegas Golden Knights, meanwhile, have scored 169 goals this season, averaging 3.1 per game and conceding 148, at a rate of 2.7 per game.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 28 goals and 16 assists. He's followed by Mark Stone with 16 goals and 36 assists, while Ivan Barbashev has 13 goals and 19 assists. Adin Hill has a 14-4-2 record in goal, a 2.06 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have faced off 43 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Golden Knights have an overall record of 30-12-1 (69.8%) against the Sharks.

In faceoffs, the Sharks have a 50.1% win rate, while the Golden Knights have 49.5%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights boast an 80.5% success rate, while the Sharks are 74.6%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Odds and prediction

This season, Vegas has secured victory in 19 out of 34 games where they were favored. Specifically, in five matchups with odds lower than -250, the Golden Knights have emerged triumphant four times, indicating a 71.4% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Sharks have pulled off upset victories in 15 out of 54 games where they were the underdog, marking a success rate of 27.8%. Furthermore, San Jose has struggled with a record of 8-28 in games where odds list them at +200 or longer.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5 - 2 Sharks.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Tomas Hertl to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win? Vegas Golden Knights San Jose Sharks 0 votes