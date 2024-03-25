Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 25th 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on NHL Network.

Vegas Golden Knights vs St. Louis Blues game preview

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-25-7) are in eighth place in the West for the final Wild Card spot. The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-2 win over Columbus on Saturday, which was Vegas' second win in a row.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 60 points, followed by Jack Eichel with 55, Mark Stone with 53, William Karlsson with 46, Chandler Stephenson with 44, and Ivan Barbashev with 39.

The St. Louis Blues (38-30-3) are in ninth place in the West, trailing Vegas by four points. The Blues are on a two-game winning streak, having defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-4.

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas, who has 73 points; Pavel Buchnevich, who has 56 points; Jordan Kyrou, who has 56 points; Brandon Saad, who has 36 points; and Brayden Schenn, who has 35 points.

Golden Knights vs Blues: Head-to-head & key numbers

St. Louis is 11-7-7 all-time against Vegas.

The Golden Knights are 15-14-5 with a -7 goal differential.

The Blues are averaging 2.86 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

Vegas is averaging 3.17 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

St. Louis is allowing 3.01 goals per game, which ranks 16th.

The Golden Knights are allowing 2.94 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

The Blues are 21-12-1 with a +11 goal differential at home.

Golden Knights vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are slight -148 favorites on the road against the St. Louis Blues, who are +124 underdogs. The over/under is set at six goals.

St. Louis is pursuing the Golden Knights for the final Wild Card slot. However, this is a nice time to take Vegas at a low price, as the Golden Knights have been playing well recently and should be able to contain the Blues' offense, which has struggled this season.

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Blues 2.

Golden Knights vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win -148.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals: 108.

Tip 3: Jordan Kyrou has over 2.5 shots on goal (-130).

Tip 4: Chandler Stephenson over 0.5 points (-115).

