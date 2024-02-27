Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The 33-16-8 Toronto Maple Leafs head into their home game against the 32-19-7 Vegas Golden Knights at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN4 and SCRIPPS.

Toronto secured a 4-3 win against the Colorado in their previous outing on Saturdya, while Vegas suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators on the same day.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Maple Leafs leads the league in scoring with an average of 3.68 goals per game, making them top-scoring team, but their defense ranks 18th, allowing 3.1 goals per game.

Their power play efficiency stands at an impressive 29.3%, placing them second overall. William Nylander leads Toronto with 31 goals, 47 assists and 235 shots on goal. He's supported by Auston Matthews, 52 goals, 25 assists and 242 shots on goal, while Mitch Marner has 23 goals and 49 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov is 14-4-6 this season, with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .9883 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights boast the 15th ranked offense, averaging 3.14 goals per game. Defensively, they rank ninth in the NHL, allowing an average of 2.81 goals per outing.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 30 goals, 18 assists and 195 shots on goal. He's followed by Mark Stone with16 goals and 37 assists. Ivan Barbashev has 13 goals and 21 assists, while William Karlsson has contributed 19 goals and 20 assists.

Moreover, Adin Hill has a 14-5-2 record in goal, a 2.27 GAA and a .927 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off 11 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs have an overall record of 7-4 against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have a 49.4% win rate in faceoffs, while the Maple Leafs have 54.0%.

The Maple Leafs boast a 77.1% success rate on penalty kills, while the Golden Knights have an 81.1% success rate.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

This season, Toronto has been favored in 28 of 47 games. They've won 12 of 19 games with odds shorter than -166, translating to a 62.4% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have managed upsets in 12 of 22 games as underdogs, boasting a success rate of 54.5%. Vegas hasn't faced odds longer than +141, indicating a 41.5% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes

