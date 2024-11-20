Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 20, 2024

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Nov 20, 2024 15:28 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Vegas (11-5-2) is coming off a 5-2 home loss to Washington on Sunday, while Toronto (11-6-2) won 4-3 in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Vegas is 5-4-3 all-time against Toronto
  • The Maple Leafs are averaging 3 goals per game
  • The Golden Knights are 3-3-2 on the road
  • Toronto is 8-3 at home
  • Vegas is averaging 4 goals per game
  • The Maple Leafs are 2.63 goals per game
  • The Golden Knights are allowing 3.16 goals per game
Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Vegas kicks off a five-game road trip on Wednesday. The team is led by Jack Eichel who has 28 points, Mark Stone with 21 points, Ivan Barbashev with 17 points and Tomas Hertl with 16 points.

The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill who is 8-3-1 with a 3.16 GAA and a .885 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he is 2-0-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Meanwhile, Toronto is on a two-game winning streak but will be without star forward Auston Matthews. The team is led by Mitch Marner's 24 points, William Nylander's 20 points, John Tavares' 17 points and Morgan Reilly's 13 points.

The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who is 7-3-2 with a 2.18 GAA and a .927 SV%. In his career against Vegas, he is 1-0 with a 3.75 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Vegas is a +110 underdog while Toronto is a -130 favorite. The over/under is set at six goals.

The Golden Knights are in a good spot to start their road trip with a win. The Maple Leafs are shorthanded as they'll play without Matthews, Max Pacioretty and Calle Jarnkrok.

Although Toronto has been playing well without them, Adan Hill has been solid in net and should limit the Maple Leafs' offense.

Prediction: Vegas 3, Toronto 2.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas ML (+110)

Tip 2: Under 6 goals (-108)

Tip 3: Jack Eichel 4+ shots on goal (-115)

