Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | November 20, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. The puck drop is set to take place at p.m. EST.

The Golden Knights (11-5-2) come into this game on the back of a 5-2 defeat at home against the Washington Capitals. They will look to turn things around against the Maple Leafs (11-6-2), who have two consecutive 4-3 wins in overtime as they try to improve on their defense heading into this game.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST Venue : Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto TV Broadcast : SN, TVAS, SCRIPPS

: SN, TVAS, SCRIPPS Live Streaming US: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Trending

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

NHL: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

The Golden Knights currently look confident in their stride despite their recent defeat as they sit at the top of the Pacific Division. Vegas has five straight away games coming up as it aims to bring back a winning run in hopes to remain top of the table.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Nicolas Hague, Jordan Gustafson and Jakub Demek are all currently injured for the Golden Knights and will miss the upcoming game.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have played rock and roll games over their last two outings, as they have won both outings 4-3 in overtime. Toronto looks confident in its stride as it edges closer and closer to the top of the Atlantic Division as the team chases the league leader, the Florida Panthers.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Max Pacioretty and Dakota Mermis are all currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs with their ongoing injury concerns.

Golden Knights and Maple Leafs key players

Jack Eichel has been influential for the Golden Knights in the season. The forward has scored five goals and provided 23 assists in the first 18 games of the season.

Mitch Marner has been at the top of his game, as the player has scored six goals and provided 18 assists since the start of the season. He leads the assists charts, while William Nylander leads the goal-scoring charts with 12 goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback