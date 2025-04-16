Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 16, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET.
Vegas (49-22-10) is coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Calgary. Vancouver (38-29-14) is coming off a 2-1 OT win over San Jose.
Golden Knights vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats
- Vegas is 17-4-3 all-time against Vancouver
- The Golden Knights are averaging 3.33 goals per game
- Vancouver is 17-15-8 at home
- Vegas is allowing 2.62 goals per game
- The Canucks are averaging 2.86 goals per game
- The Golden Knights are 20-13-7 on the road
- Vancouver is allowing 3.04 goals per game
Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview
Vegas is set to play its final game of the season and will likely rest some key players here. The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel who has 93 points, Mark Stone has 67 points, Tomas Hertl has 61 points, and Shea Theodore has 55 points.
The Golden Knights will start Akira Schmid who's 1-0-1 with a 1.35 GAA and a 945 SV%. This will be his first start against Vancouver.
The Canucks, meanwhile, are eliminated from playoff contention and don't have much to play for here. Vancouver will start Kevin Lankinen who's 25-15-10 with a 2.64 GAA and a .901 SV% In his career against Vegas, he's 3-3-2 with a 3.08 GAA and a .901 SV%.
Vancouver is led by Quinn Hughes who has 76 points, Brock Boeser has 50 points, Conor Garland has 49 points, Jake DeBrusk has 48 points, and Pius Suter has 45 points.
Golden Knights vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction
Vegas is a -115 favorite while Vancouver is a -105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Golden Knights end their season with a back-to-back on Wednesday. Vegas is focused on the playoffs, while Vancouver will want to give their fans a win to end the season.
The Canucks should be able to score Schmid as Vancouver will get a big win at home here.
Prediction: Vancouver 4, Vegas 3.
Golden Knights vs Canucks: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-105)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-110)
Tip 3: Jake DeBrusk 2+ shots on goal (-165)
