Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 8th, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Vegas enters play on Monday holding onto the second wild-card spot in the West, as the Golden Knights have a record of 42-26-8. The team is coming off a 7-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, snapping their three-game winning streak, which included a 6-3 win over the Canucks at home last Tuesday.

The Golden Knights have been led by Jonathan Marchessault, who has 66 points. Jack Eichel has contributed 60 points, William Karlsson has 55 points, Mark Stone has 53 points, Chandler Stephenson has 47 points and Ivan Barbashev has 44.

Vancouver is 47-22-8 and in first place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks are coming off a 6-3 loss to the LA Kings on Saturday. They had earned a 2-1 win over Arizona to return to the win column after that 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Canucks are led by J.T. Miller, who has 97 points. Quinn Hughes and Elias Petterson have contributed 86 points, Brock Boeser has 71 points, Filip Hronek has 48 points and Conor Garland has 40.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 2-1 against Vancouver this season.

The Canucks are 25-9-4 at home with a +42 goal differential.

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.21 goals per game, which ranks 13th.

Vancouver is averaging 3.42 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

Vegas is allowing 2.95 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

The Canucks allow 2.70 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

The Golden Knights are 18-15-6 on the road with a -6 goal differential.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks: Odds & Prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are +100 underdogs, while the Vancouver Canucks are -120 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals.

Vegas beat Vancouver in a one-sided game last week, but on the road, the Golden Knights have struggled. However, Vegas has had success against Vancouver this season. Tomas Hertl is expected to make his Vegas debut on Monday, which will help the team's offense.

The Canucks' struggles should continue here, as Vegas will get out to an early lead like it did last week to get the win, as the Golden Knights are fighting for a playoff spot.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Vancouver 3.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win +100.

Tip 2: Over 6 goals -105.

Tip 3: JT Miller over 2.5 shots on goal -105.

Tip 4: William Karlsson over 0.5 points -125.

