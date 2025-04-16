Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 16, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EDT.
The Golden Knights (49-22-10) have two losses in their last five games but have defeated the Canucks in the reverse fixture during that time. Meanwhile, the Canucks (38-29-14) have fallen short by the smallest of margins in terms of making the playoffs, and a final home game could be a good way to cap off a solid season for the roster.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks game info
- Date: Wednesday, April 16
- Time: 10 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SNP, SN360
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Vegas Golden Knights game preview
The Golden Knights have clinched the Pacific Division, and the last game is an opportunity to boost confidence prior to the start of the postseason. The 2023 Stanley Cup winners will have their eyes on the prize as they are among the favorites to lift the cup this season.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
Mark Stone is the only player sidelined for the Golden Knights, but he is likely to return to the ice for the postseason.
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks have two defeats in their last three games as one of them came up against the Golden Knights away from home. The Canucks have eventually fallen short of the playoffs at the cost of the Calgary Flames making it through.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
Derek Forbort, Thatcher Demko, Nils Aman, Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil are all injured for the Canucks.
Golden Knights and Canucks key players
Centre Jack Eichel has been a key player for the Golden Knights this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 66 assists for a total of 93 points.
Defenseman Quinn Hughes will be frustrated that his high-scoring season has come to an unexpected end. Hughes has 76 points this season, 26 more than second-place Brock Boeser.
