Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 6, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena on Sunday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. EDT.
The Golden Knights (46-22-8) enter this game with an away win against the Calgary Flames after two consecutive defeats. The Canucks (35-28-13) enter the game with an impressive home win over the Anaheim Ducks, having ended their three-game losing streak.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Vancouver Canucks game info
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 10 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, SNP
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Vegas Golden Knights game preview
Despite qualifying for the postseason, the Golden Knights would hope to head into it in good form as they suffered a dip in performances against the Winnipeg Jets and the Edmonton Oilers in the games before the Flames. They lost both games, conceding seven goals, but have since turned things around successfully.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
The Golden Knights head into this game with a fully fit roster.
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks would hope to capitalize on the defeat of the Flames as they are two points behind them. The Canucks' 6–2 win over the Ducks can be a pivotal point for the rest of the season, as a win against the league leaders Golden Knights can be a massive boost for the postseason.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
Tyler Myers, Nils Aman, Nils Hoglander, Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil are all sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injury concerns.
Golden Knights and Canucks key players
Jack Eichel has been the man of the roster so far this season for the Golden Knights as he sits on 93 points since the start of the campaign.
Quinn Hughes leads the line in terms of points for the Canucks as he has scored 16 goals and provided 56 assists. Brock Boeser edges closer to the 50-point mark as he sits on 48 points currently.
