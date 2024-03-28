Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 28, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets, 44-22-6 and fourth in the Western Conference, face the 39-25-8 Vegas Golden Knights (eighth) at the Canada Life Centre on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SCRIPPS and TSN3.

In its last game on Tuesday, Winnipeg faced a 4-3 overtime home defeat to the Edmonton Oilers Oilers, while Vegas lost on the road to the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime on the same day.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.17 goals per game, with an 18.7% success rate on penalty play opportunities, while they concede 2.94 goals per outing.

Jonathan Marchessault is leading the Golden Knights with 39 goals and 23 assists and is followed by William Karlsson with 25 goals and 24 assists. Ivan Barbashev has contributed 15 goals and 24 assists, while Jack Eichel has 24 goals and 32 assists.

Logan Thompson is 20-12-5 in goal, with a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Meanwhile, the Jets have a GF of 3.07 and a GAA of 2.44 on defense. Their power play efficiency stands at 18.4%. Sean Monahan leads the team with 22 goals and 29 assists.

Nikolas Ehlers has 21 goals and 31 assists. Mark Scheifele has contributed 22 goals and 42 assists, while Josh Morrissey has an impressive 50 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 32-17-4 record in goal, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed 16 times in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Golden Knights are 8-6-2 against the Jets.

In faceoffs, the Golden Knights have a 49.6%, while the Jets have a 47.4%.

On penalty kills, the Golden Knights have an 80.4% success rate, while the Jets are at 76.5%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds and Predictions

The Winnipeg has won 31 of 45 games as the betting favorites. They have gone 35-14 with odds less than -127, giving them a 55.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, Vegas has been listed as the underdogs 25 times and upset their opponents on 13 occasions. Vegas has a 4-2 record with odds of +107 or longer, giving them a 48.3% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Jets 5-3 Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Mark Scheifele can score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jack Eichel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: No

