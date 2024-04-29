Vezina Trophy finalists: NHL names three goaltenders vying for top prize in 2024

The NHL has announced the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy.

The NHL Awards will take place following the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Starting on April 29 for 10 straight days.

To begin the reveal, the league named its three Vezina Trophy finalists, which are given to the best goalie in the NHL. The award is voted on by NHL general managers.

2024 Vezina Trophy finalists revealed

#1 Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky is one of the three finalists for the coveted trophy.

Bobrovsky is the starting goalie for the Florida Panthers and had a 2.37 GAA and a .915 SV% this season, as he went 36-17-4.

Bobrovsky won the Vezina Trophy in 2013 and 2017.

#2 Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko is one of the nominees

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was nominated for the Vezina Trophy.

Demko led the Canucks to first place in the Pacific Division this season, as he went 51-35-14 with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 SV%. However, he did deal with some injuries this season, which will likely impact his chances of winning the award.

This is the first time Demko has been nominated for the Vezina.

#3, Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is the final nominee for the Vezina

The final nominee for the Vezina Trophy is Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck went 37-19-4 this season with a 2.39 GAA and a .931 SV%, as he was a key reason for the Jets to make the playoffs. However, Hellebuyck is struggling in the playoffs and was pulled in Game 4.

Hellbuyck has been nominated for the Vezina four times, with this being the second straight season. Hellebuyck won the award in 2020.

When will the rest of the finalists be announced?

The NHL will be announcing finalists for awards for the next 10 days. The dates of the announcement is as follows:

April 30: Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

May 1: Norris Trophy (Best defensemen)

May 2: Masterton Award (Perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey)

May 3: Jack Adams (Coach of the Year).

May 4: Lady Byng Trophy (Sportsmanship)

May 5: Sleke Trophy (Defensive forward)

May 6: Will O'Ree Community Hero Award

May 7: Hart Trophy (MVP, voted by media)

May 8: Ted Lindsay Award (MVP, voted by players)