  Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 1, 2025 

Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 1, 2025 

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 01, 2025 15:59 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 1, 2025

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. EDT.

Washington (47-17-9) is coming off an 8-5 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Boston (30-35-9) is coming off a 2-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday.

Capitals vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Washington is 73-79-21-9 all-time against Boston
  • The Capitals are 3.63 goals per game
  • Boston is 19-12-6 at home
  • Washington is allowing 2.64 goals per game
  • The Bruins are averaging 2.6 goals per game
  • The Capitals are 23-9-3 on the road
  • Boston is allowing 3.28 goals per game
Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Washington is coming off a loss to Buffalo and is on a three-game losing streak. The Capitals are led by Dylan Strome who has 70 points, Aliaksei Protas has 65 points, Alex Ovechkin has 63 points and Pierre-Luc Dubois has 62 points.

The Capitals will start Logan Thompson who's 31-5-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 3-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .938 SV%.

Boston, meanwhile, is on an eight-game losing streak and is one of the worst teams in the NHL. The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman who's 20-26-6 with a 3.10 GAA and a .893 SV%. In his career against Washington, he's 3-5 with a 1.73 GAA and a .931 SV%.

The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak who has 86 points, Pavel Zacha has 44 points, Morgan Geekie has 42 points and Elias Lindholm has 38 points.

Capitals vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Washington is a -225 favorite, while Boston is a +185 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Capitals and Bruins are both playing poorly as of late, but this is a great spot for Washington to get back into the win column.

Boston has been struggling to score and defend, and this potent Capitals offense should be able to get back on track.

Look for the Capitals to start out strong and cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Capitals 5, Bruins 2.

Capitals vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Washington -1.5 (-225)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-118)

Tip 3: David Pastrnak 4+ shots on goal (-120)

