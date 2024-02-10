Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 10, 2024

The struggling Washington Capitals are 22-20-7 and have suffered defeat in their last six away games. They are set to face off against the 32-10-9 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday, Feb 10 at 3.30 p.m. ET.

Boston secured a dominant 4-0 win against the Canucks in their recent home game on Feb. 8. Meanwhile, the Capitals faced defeat on the road, losing 4-2 against the Panthers in their previous outing on the same day.

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Capitals have scored 116 goals this season, averaging 2.4 per game and allowing 3.1 goals per game.

Dylan Strome leads the offensive charge with 19 goals and 14 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has contributed 11 goals and 22 assists, while Anthony Mantha contributed 16 goals and 8 assists.

In goal, Darcy Keumper has an 11-12-2 record, with a 3.18 GAA and maintains a .894 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Bruins boast the fifth-highest goal-scoring record in the league, netting 176 goals at an average of 3.4 per game. Defensively, they've allowed 131 goals against, averaging 2.6 per game.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 33 goals and 42 assists, followed by Brad Marchand's 25 goals and 23 assists and Charlie Coyle's 27 assists.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman holds a record of 16-4-7 with a 2.36 goals-against average and an impressive .922 save percentage.

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 200 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Capitals have an overall record of 80-95-21-4 (45.2%) against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.2% win rate, while the Capitals have 46.9%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins boast a 79.3% success rate, while the Capitals are 82.4%.

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston has excelled as the favorite, boasting a commendable 28-17 record. Their strong performance with odds shorter than -274, winning five out of six games, suggests a promising 73.3% probability of victory in this game.

On the flip side, the Capitals have pulled off upset victories in 11 out of 35 games played as underdogs, translating to a 31.4% chance of winning. Although Washington has only played with odds of +220 or longer once this season, resulting in a loss, they still hold a 31.2% chance of clinching the win.

Prediction: Bruins 4-2 Capitals

Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Brad Marchand to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Ovechkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

