Washington Capitals vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 11th, 2024

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Washington enters play on Thursday with a record of 37-30-11 and is holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Confernece. The Capitals are coming off a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday to snap their six-game losing streak.

The Capitals have been led by Dylan Strome who has 65 points, Alex Ovechkin has 63 points, John Carlson has 49 points and Connor McMichael has 32 points.

The Buffalo Sabres, meanwhile, are 37-37-5 and in 13th place in the East as the Sabres have been eliminated from playoff contention. Buffalo is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, which was its second straight defeat, as before that, the Sabres suffered a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Sabres have been led by Rasmus Dahlin who has 58 points, Alex Tuch has 58 points, Tage Thompson has 55 points, JJ Peterka has 50 points and Jeff Skinner has 45 points.

Washington Capitals vs Buffalo Sabres: Head-to-head & key numbers

Washington is 1-1 against Buffalo this season.

The Capitals are averaging 2.64 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

Buffalo is 20-19-1 at home with a +7 goal differential.

Washington is allowing 3.14 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

The Sabres are allowing 2.99 goals per game, which ranks 13th.

The Caps are 17-18-4 with a -32 goal differential on the road.

Buffalo is averaging 2.96 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

Capitals vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction

The Washington Capitals are +114 underdogs, while the Buffalo Sabres are -135 favorites, with the over/under set at six goals, with the under juiced to -120.

Washington has just four games left in the regular season. The Capitals are in a fight for the final playoff spot in the East. Washington has struggled on the road, but should enter this game with confidence after beating Detroit last time out. Buffalo has nothing to play for, as the Sabres have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Expect the Capitals to come out and get an early goal and play a solid defensive game to hold onto it. Washington is playing playoff hockey right now and that will show in this game.

Prediction: Washington 3, Buffalo 1.

Capitals vs Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Washington to win +114.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -120.

Tip 3: Tage Thompson over 3.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 4: Dylan Strome over 0.5 points -140.

