Washington Capitals vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 2nd, 2024

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Washington Capitals vs Buffalo Sabres game preview

The Washington Capitals are 36-27-10 and are holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday and is on a two-game losing streak.

The Capitals have been led by Dylan Strome who has 61 points, Alex Ovechkin has 58 points, John Carlson has 47 points, and Connor McMichael has 32 points.

The Buffalo Sabres, meanwhile, are 35-35-5 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Buffalo is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday as Buffalo is 2-2 in their last four.

The Sabres have been led by Rasmus Dahlin who has 53 points, Alex Tuch has 51 points, Tage Thompson has 49 points, JJ Peterka has 46 points, and Jeff Skinner has 45 points.

Capitals vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key numbers

Washington is 1-0 against Buffalo this season.

The Capitals are 16-16-4 with a -27 goal differential on the road.

The Sabres are allowing 3.01 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

Washington is averaging 2.7 goals per game, which ranks 27th.

Buffalo is averaging 2.95 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

The Capitals are allowing 3.11 goals per game, which ranks 19th.

The Sabres are 18-19-1 with a +1 goal differential at home.

Capitals vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction

The Washington Capitals are +110 underdogs while the Buffalo Sabres are -130 favorites, while the over/under is set at six goals.

Washington is fighting for a playoff spot and every game is crucial for the Caps. As underdogs, this is a good spot to back Washington, who will be playing hard from the get-go.

Both Washington and Buffalo do struggle to score, but the Capitals have been getting better goaltending as of late, which will be the difference here.

Prediction: Capitals 3, Sabres 2.

Capitals vs Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Washington to win +110.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -112.

Tip 3: Alex Ovechkin over 3.5 shots on goal +100.

Tip 4: Alex Tuch over 0.5 points -150.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Washington Buffalo 0 votes View Discussion