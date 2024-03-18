Washington Capitals vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | March 18th 2024

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the Calgary Flames on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on NHL Network.

Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames game preview

The Washington Capitals are 32-25-9 and ninth in the East Conference as Washington is fighting for the playoff spot. The team is coming off a 2-1 road win over the Vancouver Canucks as Washington is on a two-game winning streak.

Dylan Strome leads the Capitals with 51 points, Alexander Ovechkin with 50, John Carlson with 39, Anthony Mantha with 34, Tom Wilson with 29 points, and Aliaksei Protas with 28.

The Calgary Flames are 33-29-5 and in 11th place in the West. The team is on a two-game winning streak and coming off a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Nazem Kadri leads the Flames with 59 points, followed by Blake Coleman with 51, Yegor Sharangovich with 50 and Jonathan Huberdeau with 43.

Capitals vs. Flames: Head-to-head & key numbers

Calgary is 47-41-13-3 all-time against Washington.

The Flames are averaging 3.15 goals per game, which ranks 16th.

The Capitals are 15-15-4 with a -26 goal differential on the road.

Calgary is allowing 3.16 goals per game, which ranks 20th.

Washington is averaging 2.62 goals per game, which ranks 29th.

The Flames are 18-15-1 at home with a -1-goal differential.

The Capitals are allowing 3.06 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

Capitals vs. Flames: Odds & prediction

The Washington Capitals are +114 underdogs, while the Calgary Flames are -135 favorites with the over/under set at six goals.

Washington is fighting for a playoff spot and needs to go on a run, and the Capitals should be able to get another road win here as the underdogs. Washington is playing good hockey as of late as their defense and goaltending have been solid.

This will be a close game, but the Capitals will edge out.

Prediction: Washington 3, Calgary 2.

Capitals vs. Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Washington to win +114.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -105.

Tip 3: Blake Coleman over 2.5 shots on goal +110.

Tip 4: John Carlson over 0.5 points -120.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Calgary Washington 0 votes View Discussion