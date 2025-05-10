Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game 3 preview, prediction, and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 10, 2025

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m. ET.
The series is tied 1-1 after Washington won Game 2.
Capitals vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats
- Washington went 2-2 against Carolina and is 1-1 in the playoffs
- Washington went 26-9-6 25-13-3 on the road
- The Hurricanes averaged 3.2 goals per game
- The Capitals averaged 3.49 goals per game
- Carolina allowed 2.8 goals per game
- The Hurricanes are 31-9-1 at home
- Washington allowed 2.79 goals per game
Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview
Washington is coming off a 3-1 win over Carolina in Game 2 to even up the series. In the win, the Capitals were led by Tom Wilson who had a goal and an assist, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored.
The Capitals will start Logan Thompson, who went 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 0-2 with an 8.34 GAA and a .780 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 5-2 with a 2.01 GAA and a .931 SV%.
Carolina, meanwhile, lost Game 2 but did take control of the series by taking a game on the road. The Hurricanes will start Frederik Andersen, who started Game 1 after returning from an injury. went 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Washington, he's 10-4-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .912 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 4-2 with a 1.55 GAA and a .930 SV%.
In Game 2, the Hurricanes were led by Shayne Gostisbehere who had the lone goal while Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis had the assists.
Capitals vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction
Washington is a +170 underdog while Carolina is a -205 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Capitals looked to be outmatched by the Hurricanes in Game 1 but did respond well in Game 2. However, Carolina has played well at home this season and that success should continue here.
It's been a low-scoring series as both goaltenders have been stellar, as that will continue as Carolina will get a big win here.
Prediction: Hurricanes 3, Capitals 2.
Capitals vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Carolina ML (-205)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)
Tip 3: Seth Jarvis 3+ shots on goal (-130)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama