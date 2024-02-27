Washington Capitals vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The 32-20-6 Detroit Red Wings host the 27-21-9 Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, with coverage available on ESPN+, BSDET and MNMT2.

The Red Wings are riding high with five straight victories, their most recent being a hard-fought 3-2 win on the road against the Blackhawks on Sunday. In contrast, the Capitals are fresh off a dominant 6-3 home win against the Senators on Monday.

Washington Capitals vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Capitals are averaging 2.58 per game and allowing 3.05 per game. Their power-play success rate is 17.7%.

Dylan Strome is leading their offensive charge with 21 goals and 22 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has contributed 16 goals and 26 assists, while Anthony Mantha has added 18 goals and 13 assists.

In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 12-8-5 record with a 2.64 GAA and maintains a .914 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have an average of 3.50 goals per game, converting 23.3% of their power play chances, and allowing an average of 3.16 goals.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 25 goals and 26 assists, complemented by Daniel Sprong with 16 goals and 21 assists, Alex De Brincat with 22 goals and 30 assists, and Patrick Kane with 12 goals and 16 assists.

In goal, Alex Lyon boasts a 17-8-2 record, along with a 2.68 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Washington Capitals vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 130 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Capitals have an overall record of 57-54-16-3 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Red Wings have a 49.5% win rate, while the Capitals stand at 46.9%.

On penalty kills, the Capitals boast a 80.2% success rate, while the Red Wings have a strong 82.0% success rate.

Washington Capitals vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and Prediction

This season, Detroit has excelled as the favorites, boasting a solid 13-6 record. In five games with odds shorter than -180, the Red Wings have clinched victory twice, indicating a promising 64.3% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have secured 15 wins in 42 games as the underdogs. When faced with odds of +150 or longer, Washington holds a 9-11 record, so they enter this game with a 40.0% chance of emerging victorious.

Prediction: Red Wings 4-3 Capitals

Washington Capitals vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Red Wings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat to score: Yes

Tip 4: Alex Ovechin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

