Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 25, 2025

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
Washington won Game 2 3-1 to take a 2-0 series lead over Montreal.
Capitals vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats
- Washington went 2-1 against Montreal and is also 2-0 in the playoffs
- The Capitals are averaging 3.48 goals per game
- Montreal is allowing 3.18 goals per game
- The Canadiens are averaging 2.96 goals per game
- The Capitals are 25-13-3 on the road
- Montreal went 17-19-5 on the road
- Washington is allowing 2.79 goals per game
Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview
Washington is up 2-0 in the series and won Game 2 by a score of 3-1. In Game 2, the Capitals were led by Connor McMichael scored 2 goals and Dylan Strome had the other goal.
The Capitals will start Logan Thompson who went 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 SV%. In his career against Montreal, he's 1-0-1 with a 3.04 GAA and a .889 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-0 with a 1.47 GAA and a .951 SV%.
Montreal, meanwhile, is 0-2 but has played well and was in both games. The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault who, went 31-24-7 with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Washington, he's 2-3 with a 3.49 GAA and a .893 SV%. In the playoffs, Montembeault is 0-1-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .921 SV%.
In Game 2, the Canadiens were led by Christian Dvorak, who had the lone goal, while Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher had the assists. In the playoffs, Lane Hutson has 2 assists, while Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield also scored.
Capitals vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction
Washington is a -122 favorite while Montreal is a +102 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Capitals can take a 3-0 series lead over Montreal as despite it being a 2-0 series lead, the Habs have played well. Montreal will be fired up playing at the Bell Centre as the Habs will get the win here to even up the series.
The Canadiens will get out to an early lead and will hang on for a big win here.
Prediction: Canadiens 3, Capitals 1.
Capitals vs Canadiens: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Montreal ML (+102)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+102)
