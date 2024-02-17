Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The Washington Capitals (23-21-8) will face the Montreal Canadiens (22-24-8) at Bell Centre on Saturday, Feb 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be watched live on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and MNMT.

Both teams are entering the match following recent losses, with the Capitals falling 6-3 to the Colorado Avalance and the Canadiens being defeated 7-4 by the Rangers.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Capitals have scored 124 goals this season, averaging 2.4 per game and allowing 3.1 goals per game. Their power-play success rate is 15.2%.

Dylan Strome leads the offensive charge with 20 goals and 15 assists. Alexander Ovechkin has contributed 14 goals and 23 assists, while John Carlson has added 27 assists and 111 shots on goal.

In goal, Charlie Lindgren has a 10-8-4 record with a 2.65 GAA and maintains a .913 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are averaging 2.8 goals per game and conceding 3.50. Their power play success rate is 19.9% and their goal differential is -40.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 19 goals and 33 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 19 goals and 26 assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 12-9-4 record in goal, boasting a 3.21 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 186 times, including in the regular season and playoffs.

The Capitals have an overall record of 82-85-17-2 (48.7%) against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, the Canadiens have a 52.5% win rate, while the Capitals have 47%.

On penalty kills, the Capitals boast an 80.0% success rate, while the Canadiens are at 74.3%.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

As the favorite in 14 games this season, Washington has won 11 of them. The Capitals have a solid 9-2 record when playing with odds less than -119, giving them a 54.3% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Canadiens have managed to upset the odds in 18 out of 49 games played as the underdog, equating to a 36.7% success rate. When Montreal's odds have been -101 or longer, they've won 16 out of 46 games, giving them a 50.2% probability of winning this game.

Prediction: Canadiens 3–2 Capitals

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Alex Ovechkin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Washington Capitals Montreal Canadiens 0 votes