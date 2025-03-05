Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 5, 2025

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Washington (39-14-8) is coming off a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa. New York (31-26-4) is coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Islanders.

Capitals vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

Washington is 119-101-18-8 all-time against New York

The Capitals are allowing 2.59 goals per game

The Rangers are 16-13-2 at home

Washington is averaging 3.59 goals per game

New York is allowing 3 goals per game

The Capitals are 20-7-2 on the road

The Rangers are averaging 3.04 goals per game

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Preview

Washington snapped its three-game losing streak with a win over Ottawa. The Capitals are led by Dylan Strome, who has 60 points, Pierre-Luc Dubois has 52 points, Aliaksei Protas has 51 points, Alex Ovechkin has 48 points, and Connor McMichael has 47 points, and Tom Wilson has 47 points.

The Capitals are set to start Logan Thompson who has 26-4-5 with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 3-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .891 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is battling for a playoff spot and is coming off back-to-back shutout wins. The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who's 21-21-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 8-5 with a 2.70 GAA and a .916 SV%.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 63 points, Mika Zibanejad has 44 points, Vincent Trocheck has 39 points, Alexis Lafreniere has 34 points, and Will Cuylle has 33 points.

Capitals vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Washington is a -122 favorite while New York is a +102 underdog with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Capitals haven't been playing as well as they have while the Rangers are playing great as they are battling for a playoff spot.

New York has been playing great defensively and in net as of late and will be able to limit Washington's offense here. The Rangers should be able to get a big home win here to keep their playoff push alive.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Capitals 2.

Capitals vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (+102)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+114)

Tip 3: John Carlson 2+ shots on goal (-150)

