Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 6, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 06, 2025 15:15 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
The Washington Capitals are on the road to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Tuesday as Washington (35-11-7) won 6-3 over Florida while Philadelphia (23-25-7) lost 3-2 in overtime to Utah.

Capitals vs Flyers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Washington is a 101-112-19-12 all-time against Philadelphia
  • The Capitals are averaging 3.5 goals per game
  • Philadelphia is a 12-12-1 at home
  • Washington is allowing 2.45 goals per game
  • The Flyers are averaging 2.78 goals per game
  • The Capitals are 18-7-2 on the road
  • Philadelphia is allowing 3.32 goals per game
Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Preview

Washington snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday. The Capitals are led by Dylan Strome's 51 points, Aliaksei Protas' 45 points, Pierre-Luc Dubois's 42 points and Connor Michael and Alex Ovechkin's 39 points.

Washington will start Logan Thompson who is 24-2-4 with a 2.18 GAA and a .923 SV%. In his career against Philadelphia, he is 2-0-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a 905 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are on a four-game losing streak and have one win in their last seven games. They are expected to start Samuel Ersson who is 15-10-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against Washington, he is 1-3 with a 3.22 GAA and a .866 SV%.

Philadelphia is led by Travis Konecny who has 58 points, Matvei Michkov with 34 points, Owen Tippett with 30 points and Sean Couturier with 25 points.

Capitals vs Flyers: Odds & Prediction

Washington is a -148 favorite while Philadelphia is a +124 underdog. The over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Flyers have struggled of late as this is a good spot for Washington to get a road win.

Thompson has been stellar in net and should limit Philadelphia's offense and add to its woes.

Prediction: Washington 4, Philadelphia 2.

Capitals vs Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Washington ML (-148)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Jakob Chychrun 2+ shots on goal (-165)

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
