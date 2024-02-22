Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 22, 2024

The Washington Capitals are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning preview

The Washington Capitals are 25-21-8 and 11th in the Eastern Confernece. Washington is coming off a 6-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday to extend their win streak to two.

The Capitals have been led by Alex Ovechkin, who has 41 points. Dylan Strome has 39 points. John Carlson has 31 points. Anthony Mantha has 28 points, while Aliaskei Protas has 22 points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are 30-22-5 and in seventh in the Eastern Conference. Tampa Bay is on a two-game losing skid, having dropped a 4-2 home loss to Ottawa and a 9-2 home loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning have been led by Nikita Kucherov who has 94 points. Brayden Point has 58 points. Victor Hedman has 54 points. Brandon Hagel has 53 points, while Steven Stamkos has 50.

Capitals vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key numbers

Washington is 84-36-6-12 all-time against Tampa Bay.

The Capitals are averaging 2.48 goals per game, which ranks 30th.

The Lightning are 18-7-3 with a +22 goal differential at home.

Washington is allowing 3.06 goals per game, which ranks 15th.

Tampa Bay is averaging 3.39 goals per game, which ranks seventh.

The Capitals are 11-12-3 with a -22 goal differential on the road.

The Lightning are allowing 3.39 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

Capitals vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction

The Capitals are +164 underdogs, while the Lightning are -198 favorites at home with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have played two terrible games at home, so they should come out motivated to play well. This is also a good spot for it to rebound, having struggled defensively recently, but the Washington Capitals are one of the worst offensive teams in the NHL this season.

The Capitals should struggle to score, while Tampa Bay will likely get an early lead and hold on to it.

Prediction: Lightning 3-1 Capitals

Lightning vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay to win -194

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115

Tip 3: Brandon Hagel over 2.5 shots on goal -120

Tip 4: Nick Paul over 0.5 points +124

