Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 28th 2024

The Washington Capitals visit the Toronto Maple Leafs as both teams battle it out for a playoff spot.

The Third-placed Toronto Maple Leafs will be hoping to get a stronger grip on their knockout spot while the Washington Capitals will be trying to overtake the third-placed Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Washington Capitals game preview:

(36-26-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington Capitals

Coming off back of three back-to-back victories, the Washington Capitals roster seems to be in high spirits at the moment.

The team is currently sitting fourth have two games in hand over the team placed right above them. They will be hoping to utilize that to overleap them and get a guaranteed playoff spot.

Washington Capitals key players and injuries:

The Capitals miss out on key attackers in winger Sonny Milano and star attacker in Nicklas Backstrom.

The Washington Capitals have been heavily reliant on key players Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome for their points, the pair has contributed 58 & 60 points, respectively over the course of this season. Defenseman John Carlson is up there as the third highest contributor with 7 goals and 38 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview:

(40-22-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are currently in a bit of a slump as they've lost back-to-back games against the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. The Maple Leafs will be looking to extend their lead over the fourth-placed Tampa Bay Lightning and ensure a playoff spot at the earliest.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

The Maple Leafs deal with the continued absence of Mitch Marner, Mark Giordano , Calle Jarnkrok, Matt Murray as Morgan Rielly gets added to the long list of stars unavailable.

While plenty of stars are out of contention, the franchise will be hoping for magic from star duo Auston Matthews and William Nylander who have contributed 90+ points each this season.

A fiesty battle between two top teams will be a treat for anyone watching the game, and the players who would be desperate to put one foot in the playoffs.