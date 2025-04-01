"We solved it like two street guys": When Tie Domi lifted the lid on his interaction with Flyers fan after exchanging punches

In late March of 2001, Toronto Maple Leafs' Tie Domi found himself in a bizarre situation with one of the fans seated in Wells Fargo Center, then known as the First Union Center. The Leafs player got into a scuffle after the fan, Chris Falcone, leaned over the penalty box area would fall into it.

The incident occurred in the third period when Tie Domi roughed up Flyers D-man Luke Richardson for his hit on Darcy Tucker. Domi was sent to the penalty box, where Falcone would get in his ear. The Flyers faithful constantly chirped at him over the penalty box's glass fence.

Domi even turned around to splash some water on Falcone. But things got out of hand when, while trying to reach over the fence, Falcone would trip and fall into the box. He would trade punches with the 1988 NHL Draft pick before referees separate the two. Other Leafs players would also gather around the box after the scuffle.

Domi looked back at the incident ten years from now on the 94WIP Morning Show. On the show, Falcone also appeared where the pair would speak to each other. Domi had stated how the problem was solved as 'street guys' and also recalled inviting Falcone to the Leafs' games.

"But how did we solve it? We solved it like two street guys," Domi explained. "No lawyers, no nothing. We shook on it. You came with your family to two playoff games in Toronto. I put you up here, everything is good now. I'm really glad it all worked out and people really have to know the truth on what happened. You're a great guy and a family guy and I'm happy everything is behind us."

Tie Domi recalls his relationship with Flyers fans

Also on the show in 2015, Domi had spoken about his special relationship with Flyers fans. As a member of the Leafs and the New York Rangers for most of his career, Domi saw himself hated by the Philly crowd as he represented their rivals. As per Domi, he loved it as he was able to give it back to them.

"The fan mail I get from the Philly fans is just incredible, it's more than any place in the whole league to tell you the truth...I played it up in Philly, especially for the fans," Domi said. "They were on me and I would kind of taunt them on too, so it was a lot of fun."

Domi finished his career with the most fighting majors in the history of the NHL. Even after his retirement, he leads the Leafs with the most penalty minutes.

