"We want Brad Marchand" "Another mediocre bottom 6 player": NHL fans react as Scott Laughton 'finally' gets traded to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded for forward Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers. Toronto received Laughton, a fourth-round pick, and a sixth-round pick. In return, the Flyers got a 2027 first-round pick and prospect Nikita Grebenkin.

NHL insider David Pagnotta confirmed the news on X, saying,

"Leafs are getting Scott Laughton."

Laughton has struggled recently, scoring only once in his last 12 games. He is unlikely to play in Toronto’s top six but may get minutes on the second power-play unit. If he improves, he could reach 40 points this season.

Soon after the news reached the NHL fans on X, they started sharing their response to the Toronto Maple Leafs' trade.

"We want Brad Marchand, not Scott Laughton." One fan wrote.

"Another mediocre bottom 6 player" Another fan said.

"Still not going to make to 3rd round" a fan wrote.

"Gross. The guy is basically Max Domi but with a few more goals. Can't defend, can't forecheck." another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on the Toronto Maple Leafs' move:

"Hahaha all that for Laughton. I’m sure they’ll get past Florida or Tampa 😭😭😭" a fan reacted.

"flordia gets seth jones, tampa gets gourde and bjorkstrand - leafs get laughton." one fan compared.

"Why do we always get the one player I don't want them to get? We're gonna give away a ton for someone that's really not going to improve us much." a fan questioned.

Despite mixed opinions, Laughton brings depth and experience. The Ontario native could help the Leafs in their playoff push.

NHL insider David Pagnotta shared Toronto Maple Leafs' interest in some other moves before trade deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to add depth before the NHL trade deadline. Insider David Pagnotta reports they are interested in Brandon Tanev from the Seattle Kraken and Luke Kunin from the San Jose Sharks.

In a tweet on X, Pagnotta wrote:

“As the Maple Leafs weigh their options, two players they continue to pursue as potential bottom-six adds including Brandon Tanev from Seattle and Luke Kunin from San Jose,”

Tanev is a physical forward and was scratched from Seattle’s lineup for trade-related reasons. His brother, Chris Tanev, plays for Toronto, which could help the Leafs sign him.

Kunin signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with San Jose. He has 11 goals and seven assists in 63 games this season. The Sharks scratched him on Thursday for roster management reasons.

The Leafs need toughness and depth for the playoffs and must act fast before the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

