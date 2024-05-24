What is on Jake Oettinger's helmet design? Revisiting star goalie's collab with experienced NHL goalie mask designer

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger’s standout helmets have long attracted the attention of fans. NHL goalies often wear custom designed helmets and the Stars goalie is no exception.

Oettinger's helmet, designed by Swedish artist David Gunnarsson, features an otter image that is a signature element on all of Oettinger's masks. On one of his recent masks, the otter has been shown playing golf with his friends. The helmet also had a throwback Dallas Stars logo.

One of Oettinger’s older masks from 2022 featured a cheerful otter wearing a hat and holding a hockey stick. That one was also a creation of DaveArt (David Gunnarsson).

Expand Tweet

The player admires Gunnarsson’s designs and got his first helmet painted by the artist while playing collegiate hockey at Boston University.

“His masks are the most iconic masks, in my opinion,” Oettinger said. “Once I got the opportunity to get one of my helmets painted by him, I felt like I made it at that point.” [H/T Dallas News]

Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson featured on Scott Wedgewood’s helmet

David Gunnarsson also paints helmets for Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood. One of Wedgewood's latest masks is themed around Mario Kart. This helmet features a Mario Kart-style vehicle on each side.

One side includes his two dogs, Cap and Bucky, and Baby Peach, representing the daughter he and his wife Brittany are expecting. The other side features a robot character for teammate Jason Robertson and an otter for fellow goalie Jake Oettinger.

Expand Tweet

Wedgewood has donned some uniquely designed helmets over the years. During his time with the New Jersey Devils, Wedgewood wore a mask featuring characters from the TV show "Seinfeld." While playing for the Arizona Coyotes, he had a mask with a Minecraft theme. His earlier Dallas Stars masks included designs inspired by Marvel superheroes and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

David Gunnarsson has been making goalie helmet designs for well over two decades now. He crafts these masks through a collaborative process with the player. Beginning with brainstorming sessions to capture the player's personality and interests, Gunnarsson creates detailed sketches that are submitted for approval from the player, team, and NHL.

David Gunnarsson got his big break when Johan Hedberg started playing in the league in 2000 and became Gunnarsson's first NHL client. Since then, he has made goalie helmets for many Stars netminders over the years.