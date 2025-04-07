Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is now the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. He passed Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals by scoring his 895th goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday. Gretzky’s record had stood since 1999, and many thought it could never be broken, including Ovechkin.

Ad

After the record was broken, the NHL's official X account shared a 2016 video of Ovechkin’s interview with Sportsnet's hockey insider Elliotte Friedman. In the video, Ovechkin said he thought breaking Gretzky's record was impossible. It took place during the World Cup of Hockey and at the time, Ovechkin was 31 years old and captain of Team Russia.

"I don’t think somebody will beat this record," Ovechkin said. "In this hockey right now, in this league, I think it’s impossible..."

Ad

Trending

Alex Ovechkin said he needed six more 50-goal seasons to break the record. He didn’t believe he could play that long, despite his goal-scoring rate being higher than Gretzky’s.

"I have to have six seasons with 50 goals... I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to skate in six seasons!" Ovechkin said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fast forward to April 2025, Ovechkin scored the record-breaking goal in the second period. He got a pass from Tom Wilson and scored on the power play. The game paused for a ceremony. Wayne Gretzky, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and Ovechkin’s family joined him on the ice.

Ovechkin has played his entire NHL career with the Capitals and has won the Stanley Cup in 2018. He is also the leading goal scorer in game-winning goals. Apart from that, he leads in the League in 30-goal and 40-goal seasons and is tied for the most 50-goal seasons.

Ad

From calling it impossible to breaking it, Ovechkin has made his dream a reality.

Alex Ovechkin's goal was to win the Stanley Cup

In the same 2016 interview, Alex Ovechkin said he wanted to stay in the NHL and win the Stanley Cup. He didn’t plan to leave for the KHL like some Russian players.

“Everybody has their own mind. Everybody has their own decisions. Right now I’m thinking about to win Stanley Cup... My mind right now is stay here and see what happen...Of course my personal goals is to be who I am. But if I don’t score 50 or 40 [goals], but we still gonna win, for me it doesn’t matter. Like I just wants to be in a position to raise the cup and celebrate with my teammates in Washington.”

That focus and patience paid off in 2018. The Capitals won their first Stanley Cup, and Alex Ovechkin finally reached his goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama