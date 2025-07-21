When Brad Marchand mocked Canucks with an iconic invisible Stanley Cup kiss celebration 

Brad Marchand, also called "The Rat," won his second Stanley Cup this season after joining the Florida Panthers in March. The Panthers also lifted the Stanley Cup Trophy in 2024, making this their second straight championship.

Marchand played sixteen seasons with the Boston Bruins before he was traded to Florida on March 7. It surprised many and led to mixed opinions from fans and hockey analysts. Marchand adapted quickly and became an important part of the Florida's playoff success.

Marchand showed his knack for getting under opponents’ skin in a memorable game against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 15, 2013. He taunted the Canucks by pretending to lift and kiss an invisible Stanley Cup.

It happened after a scrum involving former Vancouver forward Henrik Sedin, which drew a lot of attention.

Former Canucks center Ryan Kesler said after the game that winning or losing should be done with class.

“Obviously no class," Kessler said, via ESPN. "I’m a firm believer you win with class and you lose with class.”

Marchand explained that he only reacted after Kesler tried to eye-gouge him during the play.

“I did it after he was eye-gouging me," Marchand said. "Just my emotions were a little high after that. He's welcome to say what he wants. We both play different games, and whatever happens on the ice stays out there.”

The Bruins lost the game, but Marchand’s actions were what people remembered.

Now a Stanley Cup champion with the Panthers, Marchand continues to play with the same edge. Whether fans cheer or boo him, he leaves a mark just like he did in Vancouver in 2013.

Brad Marchand’s licking incident and how his game has evolved over time

The NHL told Brad Marchand in May 2018 to stop licking other players during games. It came after he licked Ryan Callahan’s face in a playoff game against Tampa Bay. Earlier in that year's playoffs, he did the same to Leo Komarov of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Former NHL coach Colin Campbell spoke with Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney about his behavior. The league said similar actions in the future could lead to fines or suspension.

“Well, he punched me four times in the face, so, you know, he just kept getting close,” Marchand said, via ESPN.

Marchand continues to play with the same passion, but in a more focused role. In 2024-25, he had 51 points in the regular season and 20 in the playoffs. Marchand also scored six goals in the Stanley Cup Final and helped the Panthers win again.

