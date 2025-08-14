When Brad Marchand was penalized for snowing Canadiens legend Carey Price

In his 16 NHL seasons, Brad Marchand has been part of many unusual moments. One such instance occurred in Game 7 of the 2014 playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ad

Midway through the second period, Carey Price froze the puck in his crease. Marchand, who was playing for the Boston Bruins back then, skated toward him, stopped, and sprayed ice into Price’s mask. The referees gave him a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The act is called “snowing the goalie” and is seen as disrespectful.

Ad

Trending

Earlier in that game, Brad Marchand also collided with Price, receiving a 2-minute penalty. Both penalties amounted to 4 minutes total, which was a big blow to Boston. The Canadiens, already in a leading position, went on to win 3-1.

"I didn’t know they were calling a penalty on either one, but that’s how it goes," Marchand said, via Boston.com. “Once they make a call they can’t take it back so you’ve just got to let it go…"

Ad

These mistakes cost Boston as they could've won their second Stanley Cup, the first time after lifting the Cup back in 2011.

“I had no idea they were even calling that," Marchand said about the snowing penalty. "Definitely frustrating. Even the first one, getting cross-checked in the head and taking out Carey [Price]. It’s tough, but you’ve got to play through it..."

Ad

That was not an isolated incident of snowing in the NHL. In January 2022, Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets had snowed Nashville Predators' goalie Juuse Saros.

Brad Marchand slew-footed Rangers' Derick Brassard

Brad Marchand has had other controversial moments in his career. In January 2015, he slew-footed Derick Brassard of the New York Rangers. Brassard crashed into the boards and could have been badly hurt. The NHL player safety department called a hearing, and subsequently, Marchand was suspended for two games.

Ad

"Yeah, [I felt it was dirty]," Brassard said, via scoutingtherefs.com. "You go in the corner with him and you go shoulder-to-shoulder, but he brings his leg in the back. I felt I got a slew-foot there. ...I don’t want to be a crybaby or anything, but it could be dangerous, ..."

"The way I fell on the ice, maybe I could have missed the rest of the season if I hurt my knee there. Marchand's a pretty good player. He's feisty. He competes hard. But those kind of things we don't want in our game."

In November 2021, Brad Marchand was again involved in a slewfooting incident with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This time, he was suspended for three games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama