When Brad Marchand was penalized for snowing Canadiens legend Carey Price

In his 16 NHL seasons, Brad Marchand has been part of many unusual moments. One such instance occurred in Game 7 of the 2014 playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens.
Midway through the second period, Carey Price froze the puck in his crease. Marchand, who was playing for the Boston Bruins back then, skated toward him, stopped, and sprayed ice into Price’s mask. The referees gave him a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The act is called “snowing the goalie” and is seen as disrespectful.
Earlier in that game, Brad Marchand also collided with Price, receiving a 2-minute penalty. Both penalties amounted to 4 minutes total, which was a big blow to Boston. The Canadiens, already in a leading position, went on to win 3-1.
"I didn’t know they were calling a penalty on either one, but that’s how it goes," Marchand said, via Boston.com. “Once they make a call they can’t take it back so you’ve just got to let it go…"
These mistakes cost Boston as they could've won their second Stanley Cup, the first time after lifting the Cup back in 2011.
“I had no idea they were even calling that," Marchand said about the snowing penalty. "Definitely frustrating. Even the first one, getting cross-checked in the head and taking out Carey [Price]. It’s tough, but you’ve got to play through it..."
That was not an isolated incident of snowing in the NHL. In January 2022, Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets had snowed Nashville Predators' goalie Juuse Saros.
Brad Marchand slew-footed Rangers' Derick Brassard
Brad Marchand has had other controversial moments in his career. In January 2015, he slew-footed Derick Brassard of the New York Rangers. Brassard crashed into the boards and could have been badly hurt. The NHL player safety department called a hearing, and subsequently, Marchand was suspended for two games.
"Yeah, [I felt it was dirty]," Brassard said, via scoutingtherefs.com. "You go in the corner with him and you go shoulder-to-shoulder, but he brings his leg in the back. I felt I got a slew-foot there. ...I don’t want to be a crybaby or anything, but it could be dangerous, ..."
"The way I fell on the ice, maybe I could have missed the rest of the season if I hurt my knee there. Marchand's a pretty good player. He's feisty. He competes hard. But those kind of things we don't want in our game."
In November 2021, Brad Marchand was again involved in a slewfooting incident with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This time, he was suspended for three games.
