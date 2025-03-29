The 1999 Stanley Cup Final featured the Buffalo Sabres from the Eastern Conference facing off against the Western Conference champion Dallas Stars. Dallas came out on top in six games, capturing its first-ever Stanley Cup on the Sabres' home ice at Marine Midland Arena.

The series concluded with a highly debated moment in triple overtime of Game 6, when Brett Hull scored the Cup-winning goal while his skate appeared to be in the crease—a violation under the rules at the time.

Sabres center Joe Juneau spoke to the media after the game, as recorded by Democrat and Chronicle on June 20, 1999:

"I believe everybody will remember this as the Stanley Cup that was never won in 1999," Juneau said after the game.

“The goal was not a legal goal. I think because it was a goal that gave them the Stanley Cup, everybody jumped on the ice and they were afraid to make the call."

Despite Buffalo’s protests, the NHL upheld the goal. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and supervisor of officials Bryan Lewis defended the decision, claiming the officials made the correct ruling. They argued that because Hull had control of the puck before his skate entered the crease, the goal was legal.

However, the Sabres and their fans disagreed with the interpretation of the rule. Buffalo defenseman Jay McKee said:

“If there’s a guy in the crease before the puck goes in there, the goal doesn’t count. It has happened all season long."

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff shared his thoughts:

“I wanted Bettman to answer the question, why is that not reviewed,” Ruff said. “He almost looked to me like he knew this might be a tainted goal and there was no answer for it."

Hull's goal is still considered one of the most controversial in NHL history.

Bryan Lewis's take on Sabres' ‘illegal’ goal controversy

As per Bryan Lewis, referees Bill McCreary and Terry Gregson immediately consulted with the video judge upstairs, who deemed the goal legal within minutes.

“The debate here seems to be did he (Hull) or did he not have possession and control,” Lewis said. “Our words from upstairs in our view was that yes, he did, he played the puck from his foot to his stick, shot and scored.”

“The other component of the debate is does the puck change (possession) as a result of hitting the goalie on the glove? Our rules are very clear in terms of completion of play.”

Lewis noted that a puck rebounding off the goalie does not constitute a change of possession, meaning Hull maintained control. While controversial, Lewis stood behind the video judge's quick call that Hull had possession and scored legally.

