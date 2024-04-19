When did Gary Bettman become NHL commissioner? Tracing the career of professional sports' longest tenured comish

Gary Bettman became the NHL commissioner on Feb. 1, 1993. Few would have expected to see him in this position three decades later, but in February, he completed 30 years at the position, making him the longest-serving commissioner in professional sports history.

Looking at Bettman's tenure from a bird's eye perspective, the NHL has hit some major milestones, like record revenues and packed arenas. He has brought some cool innovations into the League like the Winter Classic outdoor game. He has also changed how overtime works with four-on-four play and shootouts and also brought in the two-referee system.

Bettman has allowed the league to change, according to new generations' demands and has introduced ways to keep fans entertained. The League has expanded from 24 to 32 teams in his tenure. But he has also maintained the classic element of hockey, its physicality, which has sometimes led the NHL to receive some critical comments,

The 2009-10 season saw significant changes under Bettman's direction, with a restructured economic system and progressive rules to enhance player speed and creativity. These efforts resulted in competitive balance, with 28 of 30 NHL clubs qualifying for playoffs and different teams winning the Stanley Cup each season.

Bettman didn't stop there, as he also brought innovations for the safety of the players. There has been a revolution in the instant replay rules and has made sure that there are solid concussion protocols in place.

He took the NHL global by getting it into the Olympic Winter Games and the World Cup of Hockey.

Gary Bettman before becoming NHL commissioner

Before stepping into the role of NHL Commissioner, Bettman built a successful career in the NBA and practiced law in New York. A Queens, NY native, he earned degrees from Cornell University and NYU School of Law.

A look at commissioner Gary Bettman's family life

Gary Bettman resides in New Jersey with his wife and three adult children Lauren, Jordan, and Brittany. None of his immediate family members are associated with the league.

However, he has a half-brother who goes by the name Jeffrey Pollack. Pollack has held the position of president at the XFL from 2018 to 2021. He has also been associated with the NBA and NASCAR.

Recently Bettman quashed NHL expansion rumors

Commissioner Gary Bettman has firmly said that the NHL has no intention of expanding the playoffs format, expressing satisfaction with the current system's success in engaging audiences and delivering expected results.

Despite ongoing discussions, Bettman emphasized that the league will maintain the existing format of 16 teams competing in best-of-seven series across four rounds for the Stanley Cup.

"We’re not giving any thought to expanding the playoffs. We have no interest in it. What we have is working very well. ” (via abcNews)

Bettman's stance reinforces the NHL's commitment to the proven playoff format and its appeal to fans.

