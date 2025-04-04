When Henrik Sedin questioned NHL's decision to suspend Aaron Rome after controversial hit on Nathan Horton

During the 2011 Stanley Cup, Henrik Sedin disagreed with the NHL’s decision to suspend Aaron Rome for four games. NHL levied the suspension after Rome’s late hit on Nathan Horton in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

During the first period of the game, Horton passed the puck before Rome delivered the hit. Horton hit his head on the ice and was then stretchered off and taken to the hospital. Horton suffered a severe concussion and missed the rest of the series.

The NHL suspended Rome the next day, stating the hit was unnecessary. Henrik Sedin was the Canucks captain at that time. He defended Rome, saying the punishment was too harsh.

"We disagree with the decision, and it was a clean hit," Sedin said, via ESPN. "Talking to Aaron was extremely emotional. When you get to this point in the playoffs, you want to be a part of it on the ice, and Rome didn't deserve what he got."

Many Canucks players believed the suspension was unfair. Some thought the NHL reacted this way because Horton was an important player for Boston. Before the punishment, Henrik Sedin had mentioned that the hit was not from the blindside.

"It's not fun. I hope he's OK," Sedin said, via ESPN. "It's never fun to see a guy go down like that. I saw it on the big screen. I haven't really seen the replay, but from what I saw I thought it was a late hit, but I don't think it was a blindside... You don't like to see a guy laid out like that. But Romer is an honest player. It wasn't blindside, just a little late."

Rome missed the rest of the series, but Boston won the Stanley Cup in seven games. Horton later joined his teammates for the celebration.

Canucks coach joined Henrik Sedin in defending Aaron Rome's hit

Apart from Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks coach at that time, Alain Vigneault also defended Aaron Rome. Vigneault said the hit was not dirty and was part of hockey’s physical nature.

"I don't think that's the hit that the league is trying to take out of the game. This is a physical game, you have big guys. Fraction of a second to decide what's happening out there. It's very unfortunate," Vigneault said. "You never want to see that. But this is a physical game."

The Bruins used the incident as motivation and won Game 3, 8-1. They went on to secure their sixth Stanley Cup, ending a 39-year drought in 2011.

