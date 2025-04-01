"When we do it, we're hooligans": When Wayne Gretzky went scorched earth over Czech D-man Roman Hamrlik's spear and cross-check against Team Canada

Team Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics had work cut out. They were looking to end their 50-year-long wait for a gold medal at the biggest stage and were led from the front by The Great One Wayne Gretzky, who served as the team's executive director.

After the first round of the competition, which saw the team win one out of their three games, Wayne Gretzky had gone on a big rant in front of journalists. He spoke about various issues that included media chatter, Canada's ability to play, and the style of hockey being played.

The lattermost point included his harsh criticism towards Team Czech Republic, specifically their defenceman Roman Hamrlik. In their final game of the first round, Hamrlik had cross-checked Canadian forward Tony Fleury, which seemed dangerous. The referees didn't call a penalty as the play continued.

Gretzky would call out the referees for not taking enough measures against European teams like the Czech Republic when they used to play rough. As per the Hockey Hall of Famer, since Europeans got unwritten favors in this manner.

"Am I hot? Yeah, I'm hot," he had said. "Because I'm tired of people taking shots at Canadian hockey. When we do it, we're hooligans. When Europeans do it, it's okay because they're not tough or they're not dirty. That's a crock of crap."

"If I'm wrong, I would tell you," Gretzky had added. "I'd apologize. One of the things we have to eliminate out of our game is that stuff. If a Canadian did it, it would be big news. A Czech does it, it's okay. There was a spear and a cross-check in the same play. I don't understand it."

Wayne Gretzky also took a shot at the 'American propaganda' coverage of the '02 Canadian team

With the Winter Olympics being held in Lake Placid and the Canadian team being packed with NHL superstars, there was always going to be heavy media scrutiny. But Wayne Gretzky was unimpressed with the way the American media had made light of Canadian players. In his remarks, he had said:

"It almost sickens my stomach to turn the TV on because I'm such a proud Canadian and such a fan of our game and proud of all the players in our locker room. It makes me ill, some of the things that are said about us."

It is considered that Gretzky's speech revitalized the spirits among the Canadian players. They would go on to win the tournament after strong performances against Team Finland, Team Belarus and eventually the hosts Team USA in the finals.

