When was the last time Edmonton Oilers went to Stanley Cup Finals?

The Edmonton Oilers have secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals, beating the Dallas Stars in six games in the Western Conference Finals. They will now be making their Stanley Cup Finals appearance for the first time in 18 years.

The Oilers last reached the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2005-2006 NHL season. They played the Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series but lost.

The 2006 Finals run was their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since their dynasty years in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Edmonton Oilers’ last Stanley Cup Championship victory came during the 1989-90 season. They beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in the Finals series to lift the franchise’s fifth Stanley Cup. Unbeknownst to many, Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky was not part of the Championship team.

The Edmonton Oilers have won the Stanley Cup a total of five times. They clinched their first championship in 1984 by defeating the New York Islanders 4-1. They repeated as champions in 1985 with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers and won their third title in 1987, once again beating the Flyers. In 1988, they swept the Boston Bruins 4-0 for their fourth Stanley Cup. Their fifth and final championship came in 1990.

Connor McDavid reacts to reaching Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers

NHL superstar Connor McDavid has finally punched his tickets to the Stanley Cup Finals. Despite bagging five Art Ross trophies, McDavid has not yet made a Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

The Oilers captain was emphatic after their Game 6 win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday:

“Feels like a dream, honestly," McDavid said (via Clutch Points). "It was a crazy one, and I thought I'd messed up, but we hung in there. Found a way to get away. Just hung in there.”

The player also commented on the electrifying Edmonton crowd, saying the cheers for the home team right after the final whistle were the loudest he had ever heard.

“When the horn went off, it was the loudest I've ever heard it. It's a special place to play, honestly. So much history, these fans. It's a great team to support,” McDavid said.

“There’s been lots of growing pains, for sure, lots of lessons, and obviously it feels great to be in this position,” McDavid said in the post-game interview. “This was always part of the plan and it feels good to be here today.”

McDavid reflected on the challenges and experiences that his team had gone through and mentioned that reaching the Stanley Cup Finals has been their ultimate plan.

If the Edmonton Oilers manage to take home the Cup this year, they will end a 34-year-long Championship drought for Edmonton.