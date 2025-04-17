When was the last time Montreal Canadiens made playoffs? Revisiting Habs' latest heartbreaking postseason

The Montreal Canadiens will be making the NHL playoffs for the first time after a three-year absence. The last time the Habs played in the postseason was in 2021 during the COVID bubble season.

That year was filled with ups and downs that led to a heartbreaking end to the Montreal Canadiens season.

So, let’s revisit the last time the Montreal Canadiens made the playoffs while taking a closer look at the heartbreaking end.

Revisiting the last time Montreal Canadiens made the NHL playoffs

Regular season

The 2020-21 season was characterized by a complete realignment that saw the NHL move from its four-division setup to a brand-new arrangement based on minimizing travel due to COVID restrictions.

As such, the Montreal Canadiens played in the North Division consisting of all seven Canadian franchises. The 56-game regular season was played entirely among Canadian teams with the Habs finishing fourth in the division.

Montreal had a 42-21-11 record finishing behind the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Their fourth-place finish set up the Habs for a first-round showdown with the Leafs.

First round

The Canadiens came back form a 3-1 deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Leafs-Canadiens playoff matchup was the first time the two teams met in the NHL playoffs since 1979. The heavily favored Maple Leafs jumped out to a 3-1 series lead before spectacularly blowing the series.

Montreal netminder Carey Price was the star, stealing multiple games in that series. The Canadiens pulled off the biggest upset of the postseason, setting them up for a second-round date with the Winnipeg Jets.

Second round

Carey Price continued his dominance in the Montreal Canadiens’ second-round series with the Winnipeg Jets. The Habs didn’t miss a beat as they swept the Jets to seal their pass to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 when they lost to the New York Rangers in six games.

Conference Final

The Habs met the Vegas Golden Knights in the Conference Final. The series marked a stark contrast as the entire season played in Canada was in empty arenas. However, the Canadiens were treated to a packed T-Mobile Arena as most of the COVID restrictions had been lifted in the US.

The Habs pulled out a surprising six-game series win, setting up the Canadiens' first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993 when they defeated Wayne Gretzky and the LA Kings for the last championship.

Stanley Cup Final

The Canadiens magical run ended with a 4-1 series loss to Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

In the Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens clashed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning won the Cup the previous season in the “bubble playoffs.” This time around, the Lightning were on a mission, bouncing the Canadiens in five games.

Despite a brilliant performance from Carey Price, the Canadiens simply ran out of gas. Following the end of the season, it was revealed that captain Shea Weber had been playing on a shattered ankle that would end his career.

As for Price, the 20221 Cup run would be his last as he would essentially retire despite attempting a comeback after a stint on the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

The heartbreaking end of the 2021 postseason ushered a rebuild for the Canadiens. Now, that rebuild has yielded another postseason appearance. It remains to be seen if the Habs can capture lightning in a bottle like they did in 2021.

