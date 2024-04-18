When are the NHL Awards 2024? Insider reveals league's plan for annual show

The NHL Awards will take place on June 27, 2024, a day before the NHL Draft. NHL analyst David Pagnotta confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating on NHL Awards:

"The NHL Awards are confirmed, and will take place on June 27, a day before the NHL Draft."

The NHL Awards is a prestigious event that recognizes the league's top players, teams, coaches and executives for their outstanding achievements during the regular season.

The show features the presentation of several coveted trophies, including the Hart Memorial Trophy for the league's most valuable player, the Vezina Trophy for the best goaltender and the Norris Trophy for the top defenseman.

Some awards, like the Art Ross Trophy for the leading scorer and the Richard Trophy for the top goalscorer, are automatically awarded based on statistical performances.

Other NHL Awards like the Hart, King Clancy and Norris, are determined by votes from the Professional Hockey Writers' Association or the league's general managers.

NHL Awards: League announces team nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The NHL revealed the 32 team nominees for the prestigious King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the player who best exhibits leadership qualities on and off the ice while making significant humanitarian contributions to his community.

Each of the NHL’s clubs nominates one player for the award, with the winner chosen by a selection committee of Commissioner Gary Bettman and former King Clancy Trophy recipients. For the first time, former winners of the NHL Foundation Player Award will also be a part of the voting committee.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy's recipient will be granted a $25,000 donation to support a charity or charities of their choosing. For the first time this year, the winning player can also elect for his team to get a grant of up to $20,000 from the NHL to support organizing an event related to his cause.

The award honors the legacy of Hall of Famer King Clancy, a storied NHL player and executive renowned for his charitable work and dedication to bettering his community. First presented in 1988, the King Clancy Trophy goes to the player who best displays Clancy’s leadership and humanitarian values.

Past recipients include quintessential leaders on and off the ice, like Jarome Iginla, Trevor Linden and Bryan Trottier. A new name will be etched on the trophy next season, with the 32 team nominees all exemplifying the giving spirit of King Clancy with their community outreach and charitable work.